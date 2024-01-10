BETHEL — Behind a solid defensive effort, Clinton-Massie dispatched Bethel-Tate 53-39 Tuesday night in non-league boys basketball.

The Falcons are 7-5 on the year and have won four of their last five games. The Tigers drop to 5-6.

Coach Steve Graves said the whole team put together a strong defensive effort in the win.

Jerry Trout led the offense with 17 points while Cale Wilson was right behind with 16 points.

Clinton-Massie led 14-11 after one and pushed that advantage to nine, 28-19, at the half. Bethel-Tate couldn’t make up any ground in the third and Massie led 39-30 after three.