CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie High School is recognizing its students of the month for January:

Freshmen: Heaven Werner and Nick Hanlon

Sophomores: Lila Theetge and Eli Ruther

Juniors: Noel Gasaway and Koltyn Hughes

Seniors: Danica Henderson and Justin Beekman

CMHS also wants to recognize its students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to Clinton-Massie and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Caring: Will Creech (Watts) and Nick Hanlon (Watts)

Respect: Brandon Moritz (Fairchild) and Jacob Ryan (Fairchild)

Willing to Learn: Ava Cook (Kasten) and Braylon Robinette (Kasten)