CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie High School is recognizing its students of the month for January:
Freshmen: Heaven Werner and Nick Hanlon
Sophomores: Lila Theetge and Eli Ruther
Juniors: Noel Gasaway and Koltyn Hughes
Seniors: Danica Henderson and Justin Beekman
CMHS also wants to recognize its students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to Clinton-Massie and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:
Caring: Will Creech (Watts) and Nick Hanlon (Watts)
Respect: Brandon Moritz (Fairchild) and Jacob Ryan (Fairchild)
Willing to Learn: Ava Cook (Kasten) and Braylon Robinette (Kasten)