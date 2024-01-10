BETHEL — Lauren Runyon scored six of East Clinton’s 12 points in the fourth quarter Monday and the Astros defeated Bethel-Tate 39-31 in SBAAC National Division competition.

The win ends an eight-game losing streak for East Clinton. The Astros are 2-11 overall, 2-3 in league play. Bethel-Tate, also 2-3 in the division, is 4-7 overall.

East Clinton held a tenuous 27-26 lead going to the fourth quarter. With EC’s defensive rising up to hold the Tigers to five points in the fourth, Runyon scored six points while Abbi Reynolds added four. Megan Hadley put through two points in the fourth.

Overall Runyon had a strong game, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal and three blocked shots.

Megan Hadley had six assists and four steals.

SUMMARY

Jan 8, 2024

@Bethel-Tate High School

East Clinton 39, Bethel-Tate 31

EC^6^14^7^12^^39

BT^8^11^7^5^^31

(39) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schiff 1-1-1-4 Hadley 1-0-0-2 Runyon 7-0-2-16 Reed 0-0-0-0 Scott 2-0-3-7 Reynolds 4-0-0-8 Tate 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 16-1-6-39

FIELD GOALS: EC (16-39) Runyon 7-15 Scott 2-2

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (1-3) Schiff 1-1

FREE THROWS: EC (6-10) Scott 3-3 Runyon 2-2

REBOUNDS: EC-33 (Runyon 12 Hadley 7 Schiff 5 Tate 4 Reed 2 Scott 2 Reynolds 1)

ASSISTS: EC-14 (Hadley 6 Runyon 5 Tate 2 Reed 1)

STEALS: EC-11 (Hadley 4 Reynolds 3 Tate 1 Scott 1 Runyon 1 Schiff 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-3 (Runyon 3)

TURNOVERS: EC-25