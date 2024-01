FELICITY — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Felicity 37-26 Tuesday night.

The Astros dug out of a 9-0 hole after one quarter by scoring 16 points in the second.

Nick Pence led East Clinton with seven points.

Aiden Warner and Kayden Roth had six points each. Wade Smith and Max Gulley contributed four points each for coach Greg Roberts squad.