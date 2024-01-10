Local readers have voted and chosen “Rough Sleepers,” by Tracy Kidder, as the book for Clinton County Reads 2024.

A New York Times bestseller and a 2023 NPR Best Book of the Year, “Rough Sleepers” is the inspiring story of Dr. Jim O’Connell, a Harvard Medical School graduate, who created a community of care for Boston’s unhoused population, including those who sleep on the streets — the “rough sleepers.”

Kidder, an acclaimed author of book length, narrative nonfiction, followed Dr. O’Connell and his colleagues for five years, as they worked with thousands of homeless patients, some of whom are featured in the book.

The schedule for book discussions and programs, which will begin on March 18, will be announced next month. The annual county-wide reading program, now in its 19th year, will conclude with a closing dinner on April 18.

Copies of “Rough Sleepers” will be available at all of the public libraries in the county and at Wilmington College’s Watson Memorial Library, which sponsor Clinton County Reads.