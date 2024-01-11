WILMINGTON — In two tight matches pitting teams close in the SBAAC National Division standings, Blanchester and Williamsburg split Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

For the BHS boys, Jarod Daniels had a 413 series (192, 221) but BHS came up short 2,401 to 2,306. Timmy Carter of Williamsburg had a 441 series.

“We had a hard time finding our mark in the second game,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “At times they become their own competition. They are working to overcome that.”

Blanchester is 4-4 in the league while Williamsburg is 5-4.

On the girls side, Blanchester came out on top 1,618 to 1,221. Lainey Dameron led Blanchester with a 265 series.

BHS moves to 5-3 and third in the division. WHS is 4-5 in conference play.

“Williamsburg girls only had 4 bowlers, but they were in the competitive mood,” Jackson said. “Our girls are improving each time they bowl. The scores don’t reflect that, but their form, release has come a long way. Now we have to work on hitting their marks. I am very proud of these young men and women.”

SUMMARY

Jan 10, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Blanchester vs Williamsburg

Boys Results

Williamsburg 2401 Blanchester 2306

WIL: Heck 185, 147; Hellin 170, 195; Haas 99, 168; Carter 205, 236; Guldizen 186, 162 (845, 908) bakers 135, 188, 157, 168 (648)

BLAN: Randy Eckman 156, 212; Sebastian Smith 140, 136; Dane Skates 173, 146; Jarod Daniels 192, 221; Seth Perkins 169, 134 (830, 849) bakers 161, 122, 166, 178 (627)

–

Girls Results

Blanchester 1618 Williamsburg 1221

WIL: 419, 457 (876) bakers 107, 87, 78, 73 (345)

BLAN: Lainey Dameron 123, 142; Lauren Kaehler 120, 112; Nikita White 117, 122; Lily Roy 107, na; Taylor Baker na, 89; Katelyn Toles 129, 121 (596, 586) bakers 111, 141, 93, 91 (436)