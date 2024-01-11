NEW CONCORD — Scoring 23 of 30 points late in the first half, Muskingum cruised to a 71-53 win Wednesday over Wilmington in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball at the Anne C. Steele Center on the MU campus.

On the strength of a ZahKyria Walker three-pointer, the Quakers led 14-13 early in the second. But the Muskies finished the half strong and led 36-21 at the break.

Wilmington was able to get with seven in the second half but no closer.

Walker finished with a career-best 19 points. Cassidy Lovett had 11 points.

Lovett and Stephanie Altstaetter had six rebounds each. Lovett finished with five assists and five steals. Walker also had five steals.

WC hosts Baldwin Wallace 2 p.m. Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.