WILMINGTON — Batavia kept pace with league-leader Wilmington Wednesday by defeating Clinton-Massie 2,035 to 1,955 in a close SBAAC American Division girls bowling battle at Royal Z Lanes.

Clinton-Massie is 2-4 in the division while Batavia stays in second at 6-1 behind unbeaten Wilmington (7-0).

“Tonight was a step in the right direction against a really good opponent,” CM head coach Tyler Hayslip said. “After the team games the girls were only 43 pins behind. The girls have worked really hard this season and it is paying off. Back to back scores over 1,900 is what I want to see moving forward.”

Jacelyn Lawson led the Falcons with a 296 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 10, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Batavia 2035, Clinton-Massie 1955

CM: Riley Blom 121, 124; Haley Hinkle 154 na; Keira Schafer 141, 135; Ava Dondero 149, 127; Jacelyn Lawson 149, 147 (743, 660) bakers 125, 134, 147, 146 (552)