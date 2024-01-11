WILMINGTON — Rashid Chisholm’s three-pointer as time expired sent the game to overtime and the Wilmington College men’s basketball took care of business in the extra session Wednesday for an 87-83 win over Muskingum in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball at Fred Raizk Arena.

Carson Miles led six Quakers in double figure points with 13. Obed Achirem and Jayden Lewis had 12 points each.

Miles led WC with four assists and four steals. Achirem grabbed eight rebounds. Gavin Heimlich had a career-best day in the paint on defense with six blocked shots. Chisholm blocked four shots.

Wilmington is 6-8 overall and 2-5 in the OAC. Muskingum is 4-10, 0-7.

The two teams battled back and forth early. The game was tied 31-31 late in the first half. Wilmington scored 19 of the next 27 points to grab a 50-39 advantage early in the second half.

But the Muskies used a 14-4 run midway through the second half to take a 64-60 lead. The game was tied at 73-73 inside the final 60 seconds of regulation. Muskingum went on top 76-73 with 12 seconds left. Achirem inbounded the ball to Chisholm in the corner who swished a three-pointer to tie the game 76-76 as regulation ended.

In the overtime, Lewis scored six points and WC made just enough at the free throw line to secure the win.

Wilmington travels to Berea 2 p.m. Saturday to battle Baldwin Wallace.