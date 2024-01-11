Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for fall semester 2023. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

The following are local students named to the honors lists:

CLINTON COUNTY

Named to the President’s List: Blanchester: Trinity Arbino, Briana Mobley; Lynchburg: Breyanna Hutchinson; Martinsville: Kayla Bradshaw, Logan Shumaker; Midland: Carolyn Koch; New Vienna: Eddie Crowe; Sabina: Paige Fetters, Marianne Price; Wilmington: Aubrey Cox, Ariel Hodge

Named to the Dean’s List: Blanchester: Hope Blankenbeckler; Midland: Kiah Tissandier; New Vienna: Katelyn Carey, Caden Morton, Cheyenne Reed; Sabina: Gretchen Boggs, Michael Daniel, Lydia Kessler, Molly Seabaugh; Wilmington: Kimberly Bailey, Dylan Cole, Alyk Lippincott, Oliver McDermott, Andre Sanchez Garrett, Alexis Thompson

FAYETTE COUNTY

Named to the President’s List: Washington Court House: Nathaniel Crichton, Drew Ferguson, Natalie Lindsey, Leah Marine, Pierce McCarty, Natalee Payton

Named to the Dean’s List: Washington Court House: Alaina Jackson, Felicia Mathews, Jordan Mead, Marcy Mills

Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience.

Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, online, and hybrid courses. To learn more, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.