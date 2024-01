Registration runs Monday through Feb. 5 for the Wilmington City Recreation Department spring soccer program.

City rec soccer is for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

Practice begins March 11. Matches will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 19. A league tournament is scheduled for April 13.

Visit the city rec website at www.wilmingtonparks.org.

For more information contact Jody Drake at 937-366-6682 or [email protected]