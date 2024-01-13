NEW RICHMOND — For the better part of three quarters Friday night, things looked good for the Wilmington Hurricane, headed for a victory in Southern Buckeye Conference play on the road here at New Richmond.

Wilmington had a 45-37 lead going to the fourth. But after playing offense like a lamb in the first three quarters, New Richmond was truly a lion in the fourth, scoring 21 points and beating Wilmington 58-54.

Sparked by an 11-2 run to start the final quarter, New Richmond outscored Wilmington 21-9 to close out the win.

Wilmington is 3-9 overall and 2-2 in league play. New Richmond is 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the American.

The Lions outscored WHS by a 36-22 margin in the second half.

“We have got to find a way to seal it, to put the other team away,” said WHS head coach Jaevin Cumberland after the contest.

Turnovers continue to hurt the Hurricane, as they committed 19, including 11 in the second half.

Rylan Utter led the New Richmond attack with 14 points and Grant Hess added 12.

Jayceon Kibler led the Hurricane attack with 22 points, 11 in each half.

Mikey Brown followed with 18, all of which came in the first three quarters. Alex Massie connected for a pair of three-pointers, for six points.

Wilmington will travel to Goshen on Tuesday night, for an SBC match-up with the league-leading Warriors.

SUMMARY

Jan 12, 2024

@New Richmond High School

Lions 58, Hurricane 54

W^15^17^13^9^^54

NR^11^11^15^21^^58

(54) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp). Brown 6-2-0-18, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Fickert 1-0-1-3, Rickman 1-0-0-2, Platt 0-0-1-1, Cumberland 1-0-0-2, Custis 0-0-0-0, Massie 0-2-0-6, Kibler 4-4-2-22. TEAM TOTALS. 13-8-4-54.

(58) NEW RICHMOND (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Singer 0-2-3-9, Utter 5-1-1-14, Manning 2-0-2-6, Wolf 3-0-0-6, Stoffel 1-1-0-5,Keith 1-0-2-4, Hess 1-3-1-12, Young 1-0-0-2. TEAM TOTALS 14-7-9-58.