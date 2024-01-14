MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie finished fourth and Wilmington seventh Saturday at the Hammer and Anvil Invitational at Western Brown High School.

Neither team had a weight class champion in the tournament that feature pool play prior to bracketed wrestling for the final placement. The tournament always features strong individuals from Kentucky and throughout Ohio.

“We had a solid tournament with a tough final round,” Clinton-Massie head coach Spencer Running said. “If we can build off the positives and work on fixing our mistakes, we’re going to be in a pretty good spot as a team. Overall we’re proud of our performance today.”

Licking Valley was the easy team champion with 291 points. Goshen was second with 201, Conner (Ky.) third with 197 and Clinton-Massie fourth with 194. Northmont and Xenia were next with the Hurricane seventh.

Clinton-Massie wrestlers Cody Lisle (15-0) at 106 and Elijah Groh (12-0) at 215 both came in to the tournament unbeaten and suffered their first losses of the season.

In the tournament, there were four matches pitting Wilmington against Clinton-Massie. In pool play, at 126, Max McCoy of WHS had a tech fall over Chris Back of Massie 15-0 and Jackson Doyle of CM pinned Kyle McBrayer in 32 seconds at 165.

In the fifth place bracket at 190 pounds, Brendan Musser of Massie pinned Elijah Hibbs of WHS in 3:15. In the 215 pound championship bracket semifinal, Groh pinned Paul McKnight of WHS in a 5:25 in a titanic battle.

In the final placement, by weight class:

106: Alonzo Woody of Wilmington was third at 106 and Lisle of CM was fifth. Woody won a thrilling 1-0 match over Keaton Dicken of Conner for third place. Lisle pinned Elijah Humphrey of Northmont in 52 seconds to secure fifth.

113: Conner Musser of Massie was fifth after a major decision of 13-3 against Bradley Forsythe of Washington in the fifth place match.

120: Gatlin Newkirk of CM was pinned by Talon Freese of Washington in the consolation final and placed fourth.

126: Max McCoy was runnerup, dropping his title bout 12-2 to Mason Hornfeck of Caledonia Licking Valley.

132: Mythias Stuckey of Wilmington was runnerup, losing to Cordion Abernathy of Conner (Ky.) 8-5 in the championship match. Josiah Puller was third after pinning Dylan Dean of Licking Valley in 2:31 in the consolation final.

138: No local placers.

144: No local placers.

150: No local placers.

157: Hunter Monds of CM was fourth. He was pinned by Tristan Vires of Washington in 2:49 in the consolation final.

165: Jackson Doyle of CM was runnerup to Kash Keitz of Goshen, who won the final 9-5.

175: Cash Mounce of CM was pinned by Cecil Piner of Xenia in 3:28 and finished sixth.

190: Brendan Musser of CM was pinned by Alex Stacy of Xenia in 2:12 and finished sixth.

215: Elijah Groh of Massie was runnerup, losing to Ronnie Butler of Xenia in 3:07 in the championship match. Paul McKnight of WHS placed fourth, losing to pin in 1:04 to Cohen Reip of Lakota East in the third-place match.

285: Jelani Hunter of WHS was decisioned by Charlie Henson of Northmont 5-1 and finished sixth.