WILMINGTON — A dominant first half propelled Wilmington to a 59-33 win over Williamsburg Saturday in an SBAAC crossover battle at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane is 7-6 on the year while the Wildcats, unbeaten leaders of the National Division at 6-0, drop to 11-4.

“Great team win,” Wilmington coach Zach Williams said. “Defensive pressure was very solid and our girls really played as a unified front. Proud of their improvement in the season right now.”

Elle Martin led the WHS offense, scoring eight of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter as WHS jumped out to a 16-6 lead.

Allison Bayless netted five of her eight points in the second as Wilmington went out to a 31-11 advantage by halftime.

In the third, Taija Walker led the offense with six points as the Hurricane extended the lead to 47-23. Kierra Cole had four in the fourth as Wilmington held on for the easy win.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2024

@Fred Summers Court

Hurricane 59, Wildcats 33

W^6^5^12^10^^33

H^16^15^16^12^^59

(33) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Battista 0-0-0-0 Smith 1-1-0-3 Jones 1-0-1-3 Watts 3-0-1-7 Earley 1-0-0-2 Arno 1-0-0-2 Carver 0-0-0-0 Pollitt 5-0-0-10 Humphries 2-0-2-6 TOTALS 14-1-4/8-33

(59) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) A Martin 1-1-2-5 Conley 1-0-1-3 E Martin 5-3-4-16 Bayless 3-1-0-8 Tippett 0-0-1-1 Brown 0-0-1-1 Nance 2-0-2-6 Hudson 2-1-2-7 Cole 2-0-0-4 Walker 3-0-2-8 TOTALS 19-6-15/23-59