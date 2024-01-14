WILMINGTONUnable to keep pace after a quick start, Wilmington was defeated by conference leader Baldwin Wallace 55-47 Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Ohio Athletic Conference defeat leaves WC 3-11 overall, 1-7 in the conference. Baldwin Wallace is 12-3 overall, 8-0 in OAC play.

ZahKyria Walker led the Quakers with 13 points.

Cassidy Lovett had seven rebounds and handed out three assists. Katie Dyer had three assists and three steals.

WC struggled to shoot the ball well, hitting 32.7 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent from three-point range, and 38.5 percent from the free throw line.

Baldwin Wallace was 6 for 28 from three-point range but held a commanding 46-27 rebounding advantage.

Wilmington led 17-9 in the first quarter but BW scored 10 unanswered points to take a 19-17 lead.

Lovett assisted on Bailey Eddleman’s basket as the Quakers went back on top 20-19.

Once the Yellow Jackets went ahead 21-20 they never trailed again. The biggest lead for BW was 16 points.