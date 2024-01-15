The Clinton County Republican Women’s Club met on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building. The meeting was called to order. Dan Mayo opened with prayer and Kathy Harmon led the pledge of allegiance.

Candidates running for local and state offices were in attendance. Each candidate was allowed a limited time to speak to the club and its visitors. Candidates were introduced as follows:

Candidates running unopposed: Office of Sheriff-Doug Eastes, Clerk of Courts- Cindy Bailey, Recorder- Tanya Day, Treasurer- Kyle Rudduck, and Prosecuting Attorney -Andrew McCoy

Candidates running for the U.S. Congressional District 2: Kim Georgeton and Charles Tassell

Candidates running for Ohio House District 71: Joshua Day, Levi Dean, and Tyler Scott

Candidates running for Ohio Senate District 10: Carolyn Destefani and Kyle Koehler

Candidate running for Ohio 12th District Court of Appeals: Barbara Carter and Melena Siefert

Candidates running for State Central Committee: Male-Steve Austria, Female-Laura A.Rosenberger

Candidates running for Clinton County Commissioner: Shane Lieurance and Kerry Steed (incumbent)

Candidates running for Prosecuting Attorney: Brian Shidaker and Kaitlin Wilkin

These are not all of the candidates running for these particular offices. This is a list of all the candidates who spoke at the meeting. Once all of the candidates spoke, Tanya Day explained about the raffle to be held at the Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 19. The club is accepting donations. This year, those interested will be able to place your ticket in the container for the prize you would like to win. The money tree for $100 will have separate color tickets that will be sold for just the money tree chances.

At 9 p.m., the meeting was adjourned with Judy Gano second and everyone unanimously in favor. The next meeting is Feb. 12. Candidates are again welcome to attend and speak.