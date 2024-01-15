WILMINGTON — Led by tournament champion Kylie Fisher, Wilmington won the Royal Z Invitational on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Royal Z Lanes.

Fisher had a 694 series to top the field of individuals.

As a team, Wilmington defeated Oak Hills in the head-to-head semifinals then knocked off Hillsboro in the championship match.

SUMMARY

Jan 15, 2024

Martin Luther King Invitational

@Royal Z Lanes

WIL (3485) 908, 767, 885 (2560) bakers 181, 132, 172, 139, 170, 131 (965)

Emily Gerard na, na, 169 (169)

MacKenzie Pyle 192, 136, 166 (494)

Izzy Rhoads 128, 138, 157 (423)

Kiley Comberger 186, 145, 169 (500)

Kylie Fisher 248, 222, 224 (694)

Reagan Reese 154, na, na (154)