Stay Prepared for the Chilly Week Ahead – Donatos Spreads Warmth with Pizza Donation to City Workers

CLINTON COUNTY — As the community navigates this week’s bone-chilling forecast, meteorologist Ashley Novak from the National Weather Service in Wilmington provided some essential insights.

According to Novak, the area is in a prolonged stretch of below-normal temperatures, with highs only in the teens and 20s. Nightly lows are expected to drop into the single digits, reaching as low as -10 with wind chill. A wind chill advisory may be issued if values hit -10, and a warning if they reach -25.

Novak said, “We are in a prolonged stretch of below-normal temperatures. From now through Sunday, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing for Wilmington and the rest of Clinton County, with high temperatures only in the teens and 20s this week.”

Novak further mentioned potential snowfall, with the chance for some light snow tonight (Monday night) and higher probabilities of accumulating snow on Thursday into Friday. Looking ahead, a transition to a warmer pattern is expected after this week, as indicated by the Climate Prediction Center showing above-normal temperatures.

In the midst of these challenging conditions, Donatos recently treated the City of Wilmington Street Department employees to pizza as a token of appreciation for their hard work salting the roads on chilly nights. Travis Mellinger with Wilmington Parks and Recreation expressed his gratitude, saying, “They have also helped us in the past last year. It’s just a very nice gesture from a local restaurant.”

Stay with the News Journal for further weather updates.