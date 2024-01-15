Miami University students ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2023 semester have been named to the President’s List recognizing academic excellence.

Local students named to the President’s List are: Heidi Merklinger, of Clarksville; Regan Sparks, of Wilmington; Maddie Webber, of Wilmington; and Gabe Christen, of Blanchester.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.