Academically outstanding students have been named to the Dean’s List at Wilmington College for the fall 2023 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time, take at least 12 graded credit hours and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Local students who were named to the Dean’s List are:

BLANCHESTER – Brendan D. Bornemann; Nathan J. Campbell; Sophia G. Cornett; Elva G. Craig; Logan M. Florea; Whitney Johnson; Jillian M. Lewis; Wyatt L. Lykins, 4.0; Luci O. Payne; Kiersten J. Schmidt, 4.0

CLARKSVILLE – Hannah E. Armstrong; Hope A. Florea; Makayla A. Harrington, 4.0; Molly Lynch; Destiny D. Martin, 4.0; Kristen R. Whitacre, 4.0

GREENFIELD – Allison P. Beatty; Josie A. Crabtree; Elijah A. Johnson, 4.0

HILLSBORO – Milain C. Burns, 4.0; Kyah Chaney; Gracey C. Dearmon; Laura A. Engle; Wade R. Evans, 4.0; Kinsey L. Gilliland, 4.0; Samuel B. Hamilton; Sydney L. Hamilton; Andrea J. Kelch, 4.0; Angela K. Muse; Kaley Jo H. Myers, 4.0; Justin N. Scott; Erin Sheeley, 4.0; Paige N. Teeters, 4.0; Madison E. Tomko

JAMESTOWN – Cameron D. Bolen; Josie T. Faris; Victoria H. Long, 4.0

JEFFERSONVILLE – Cassidy L. Lovett

LEESBURG – Magarah A. Bloom; Caitlin F. Campbell; Cohen Frost, 4.0; Grace M. Matthews; Wyatt S. Morrow; Nathan B. Vidourek

LYNCHBURG – Paige S. Flowers; Taylor N. Mechlin, 4.0

MARTINSVILLE – Ava G. Hester, 4.0

MIDLAND – Bradley N. Brown, 4.0

NEW VIENNA – Lanie M. Clark; Anna M. Malone; Cooper Rack

SABINA – Gracie Boggs; Danyelle M. Elzey; Christopher G. Jarrell; Ceejay S. Smithson; Lauren Stonewall