With four of five wrestlers placing in the top eight, the Clinton-Massie girls were 10th out of 47 teams Sunday in the Heart of Ohio Invitational at Mechanicsburg High School.

All five Falcons scored points. Kaylee Ramsey finished third at 120 pounds with Heaven Warner fifth at 115, Shelby Randolph eighth at 145 and Ella Groh eighth at 135.

Ramsey’s third-place run came with a revenge match in the consolation final. Ramsey lost to Hallie Winslow of Elgin 8-4 in the third round but defeated Winslow 4-2 in the consolation finale.

Warner had four pins and turned her pre-tournament 12th seed into a fifth-place finish. She took fifth by pinning Calista Binning of West Clermont in 3:37.

”With the field of teams at this tournament, we are very pleased with how we fared,” Massie coach Cindy Running said.

Returning state champion Harrison won the tournament. They were followed by regional powerhouse Lebanon.

“Our girls continue to finish with pins to score extra points for the team,” said Running. “They are growing both in skill and in confidence. We like where they are headed.”

Clinton-Massie will compete in the Brown Brothers tournament Sunday in Jackson.