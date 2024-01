BLANCHESTER — Georgetown got off to a fast start and held off Blanchester 49-42 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at the BHS gym.

Kaylee Coyle led BHS with 17 points while Shelbie Panetta had 14 points. Karlee Tipton scored seven and Gracie Roy had four points.

Gabrielle Ernest led Georgetown with 18 points. Emily Bertram had 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 2-13 overall, 1-6 in the National. The G-Men are 8-6 overall, 5-2 in league play.