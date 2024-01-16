GREENWOOD, SC — Olivia Veidt, of Wilmington, achieved the distinction on the prestigious Lander University President’s List for the fall semester of 2023.

In order to secure a coveted spot on this list, students must demonstrate exceptional dedication to their studies and maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA), while enrolled as full-time undergraduates. The university extends sincere congratulations to these outstanding individuals, recognizing their exemplary academic achievements throughout the first semester of the 2023-24 academic year.