ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With a strong shooting performance, Clinton Massie won a game-of-the-year level duel with SBAAC American Division rival Batavia 65-62 Tuesday at Brian P. Mudd Court.

The win puts the Falcons at 8-6 overall and 2-3 in the division. The Bulldogs go to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in the division.

The outcome created a logjam in the division behind leader Goshen (4-0) as Massie, Batavia, New Richmond and Wilmington all have two wins.

So the victory for the Falcons was big against a budding big-time rival.

“Absolutely it is (a rivalry). What a night for high school basketball. First and foremost, I respect the heck out of coach Brose and what he does with his program. They do an excellent job but this was a great high school game and the last few times we’ve played them it’s come down to the wire. I’d say its probably turning into (a rivalry),” Clinton-Massie coach Steven Graves said.

Batavia was able to jump to an early 9-0 lead as stars Jess Roller and Carson Harris heated up quickly. Avden Faucett forced a turnover that led to a three and brought the Massie crowd into the game.

On the next possession, Cale Wilson was able to steal the ball for fast break points. Wilson and Faucett then combined as Faucett hit Wilson with a great pass underneath the basket for more easy points.

“Those plays were very big,” Graves said. “We pride ourselves in the defensive end and we had to call a timeout when we were down 9-0 and kind of get into them a little bit.”

The harsh words worked.

”his is not the standard of how we want to play defense around here now,” Graves said of his message to the team during the timeout. “We had a couple guys like Avden step up there and cause some deflections, get some steals for us which led to easy buckets and that got us flowing. Once we get into a flow, we get going.

Batavia then was able to get back on the board before Ryan Dillion knocked down a three to draw Massie within one and on the next Falcon possession, senior Jude Leahy made a contested mid range jumper to give Massie the lead.

The Bulldogs were able to grab it back, though, before a Jerry Trout buzzer beater put CM on top 15-14 after a quarter.

Entering the second the CM defense stayed strong, helping spark an 8-0 run with Dillion accounting for six. Roller was able to break the big run with back to back inside buckets but CM’s shooters remained hot with Trout reeling in another three.

“It’s just one of those nights where the rim got pretty big in the second quarter and guys were just hitting shots,” Graves said. “Statistically, it doesn’t always show a lot, but tonight it happened for us and that’s a good thing.”

Ultimately, the two teams traded a couple of scores before the Bulldogs closed out the half on a 6-0 run to enter halftime down 28-26.

Out of the half the Bulldogs came out fast, taking a 30-29 lead before Miles Theetge found Brighton Rodman to get the crowd back into it and put the Falcons on top.

Massie scored 9 of the final 15 in the quarter to take a 46-40 lead into the fourth.

After a tough quarter in which Connor McElfresh made four three-pointers, CM clung to a 63-62 lead with just seconds remaining. The Bulldogs looked like they were able to steal the inbound, but after some deliberation, the refs determined they stepped out of bounds.

Massie then successfully inbounded the ball to Faucett, who was fouled. He made both free throws. On the ensuing possession, the Falcon defense held its ground to close out the win.

SUMMARY

Jan 16, 2024

@ Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton Massie 65, Batavia 62

B^14^12^14^22^^62

CM^15^13^18^19^^65

(62) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McElfresh 0-4-2-14, Brose 0-1-0-3, Embry 0-0-0-0, J. Roller 5-2-5-21, Ison 2-0-0-4, Harris 5-0-0-10, McKeon 2-0-0-4, Schmitton 0-0-0-0, Cope 0-0-0-0, L. Roller 2-0-2-6, Cope 0-0-0-0, Richardson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-7-9-62

(65) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 1-0-0-2, Theetge 3-0-4-10, Dillion 2-3-4-17, Flint 1-0-0-2, Faucett 1-1-2-7, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 4-0-0-8, Trout 1-3-2-13, Leahy 1-0-0-2, Phipps 0-0-0-0, Trampler 2-0-0-4, Coblentz 0-0-0-0, Mills 0-0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0-0, McCoy 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-7-12-65