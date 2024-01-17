The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

The Redzone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester.

The following violations have been corrected: 3.2, 4.1, 6.4, 3.4. The meat slicer in the kitchen had residue and buildup by the blade. All food contact surfaces must be kept clean to prevent cross-contamination. The chili in the warmer in the kitchen is at 120 degrees Fahrenheit. All foods must be kept at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Foods must be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or above. A gallon of orange juice in the salad/sauce cooler was dated for use on 1/8/24, and pizza sauce under the salad cooler was dated 12/27. All foods must be dated for use within seven days and either used or discarded. The pizza sauce was discarded.

An employee in the kitchen was without a beard net or hair restraint. The employee put on a hairnet after the inspector arrived. All employees who make, cook, shop, or prepare foods must wear hair restraints, including beard nets. There were gnats in the bar area. All facilities must be free from insects and pests. Please contact a licensed pest control operator regarding the gnats.

The outside trash receptacle door is open, and there are cats sitting by the door. All waste receptacles must have lids, and doors that are kept closed to keep out pests and rodents. The floor in the dry storage area is broken; all floors must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St.

The plumbing under the three-compartment sink doesn’t have a proper air gap. The ice machine that drains into the drain is also not properly air-gapped. All plumbing must have a proper two-inch air gap. The inspector will return with the plumbing inspector.

The walls in the kitchen have been repaired with drywall but not finished. All floors, walls, and ceilings must be smooth and easily cleanable and in good repair. Gloves, hair restraints, and test strips are available.

Laurel Oaks Cafeteria, 300 Oak Dr. Wilmington.

Everything looks good. Gloves being used throughout kitchen. The facility has test strips and irreversible thermometer available.

Wilmington Veterans Post #49, 140 E. Locust St.

Inspector said everything was good.

Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington

The facility is remodeling the front and sitting area. The kitchen area must have a plastic barrier put up between the construction area and the kitchen. A new cooler is coming for the front. The health department will need the make and model.

Snow Hill Country Club, 11093, SR 73., New Vienna.

Everything looks good. Gloves are being used throughout the kitchen. The facility has test strips and an irreversible thermometer available.

Sam’s Meats, Delis and Grille, 1209 W. Locust St.

An employee was cutting meat and did not have a hair restraint on and had facial hair. HACCP plan is available for beef and cheese. Gloves were also available.

Rooster’s Wilmington, 1045 Eastside Dr., Wilmington

The cook on the line was putting food in their mouth (eating) while cooking and did not change gloves. All employees must not eat while cooking. All employees’ hands must be washed after eating, and new gloves should be put on. The manager was notified about the employee eating.

In the pizza prep cooler, there were two bottles of spicy ranch that were dated for use by 1/7. There were also chopped onions in a container not dated. In the walk-in cooler, there were several outdated vitamin D milk containers dated 1/7/24. There were several containers of mixer (pina colada) that had mildew/mold on the outside of the containers. In the salad cooler, there were two containers of salad dressing with dates 12/27 and 1/7. In the bottom of the salad mix, there were items that were not dated. All foods must be properly dated for use within seven days or properly discarded and labeled with the product name. All products must be properly cut and stored so there is no mold or mildew on the outside of the containers.

There were some gnats flying around the dish machine. All facilities must be free from insects and pests. Must contact a pest control operator to address the issue. Both cooks had beards with no hair restraints or beard restraints. There were several towels lying on the counter in the kitchen. All towels must be used for wiping purposes only and stored in a sanitizer solution when they’re not in use.

In the spices, there were small plastic cups with no handles. All scoops that are stored in food products must have handles and be stored in a manner to prevent any possible contamination. In the walk-in cooler, there was a large puddle of water in front of the hard liquors and all the way to the corner. The top and the inside of the microwave are coming apart. The dishwasher is not reaching the proper temperature, and the dial is not working. Stickers and black lines didn’t change colors, and the facility didn’t have an irreversible thermometer. On the bottom and the edge of the lip of clean plastic containers, there was some debris. The wall behind the spray-off sink in the dishwashing area was dirty and had some black mildew. There was a non-working prep cooler by the salad area; all equipment must be repaired or removed for ease of cleaning.

R + L Transfer, 600 Gilliam Rd, Wilmington

On the salad bar, there was cut-up turkey and cut-up chicken at 47 degrees Fahrenheit. The cottage cheese and coleslaw were at 43 degrees Fahrenheit. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. In the pizza warmer, the meat pizza was at 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and the pepperoni pizza was at 115 degrees Fahrenheit. All TCS hot foods must be kept hot at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

In the walk-in cooler, there were black beans dated 12/28. All foods must be used or discarded after seven days. In the dry storage, there were open bags of nuts and sunflower seeds not dated. The bagels in the grab n go cooler were not dated or labeled. Observed hot dogs sitting on the three-compartment sink thawing, and this is an improper way of thawing. The dishwasher has no sanitizer, and the wrong test strips were being used to check sanitizer levels. There was trash on the floor by the hand sink. The wall behind the prep table in the kitchen is dirty.

R+ L Cafe, 600 Gilliam Road, Wilmington

In the reach-in cooler, there were containers of chopped eggs, onions, and tomatoes not dated. The grab ‘n go Ziploc bags were dated but not labeled with the ingredients or common name. The bagels were pulled from service. The air cooler being used to store meats, cheese, and lettuce was overfilled.

Waag Generations Pizza, 1oo Lowe’s Dr, Wilmington

The following needs to be cleaned: The white wire shelving above the pizza make, and the wall behind it. The seals of make tables have food debris. The bin containing pass-through settings on top of the ice machine all need to be cleaned. Repairing of the corner trim pieces (behind the hand sink). The bug glue stick was relocated further from clean dishes during the inspection.

El Dorado, 1426 Rombach, Wilmington

There was no soap found at the handwash sink nearest to the dish machine. There were no paper towels found near the hand sink at the dish machine and three-compartment sink. The inspector found salsa in a large bucket in the largest walk-in cooler dated 12/30 and 12/31. These are past their date of disposition and were discarded. A hanging thermometer is needed in the beer cooler to monitor ambient air temperature. The hanging thermometer in the keg cooler needs to be replaced as it is no longer keeping accurate temperature. The inspector found towels in water at too low of a sanitizer concentration. Chlorine should be 50-100 ppm to control microbial growth. Wet nestled metal pans were found on a drying shelf. Allow them to air dry before nesting together. A ledge above the ice bin in the waitress station has a heavy buildup of debris. The person in charge is aware and is removing the ice to clean. Many surfaces are lined with cardboard or wet towels (beneath cutting board). Use durable, cleanable, and non-absorbent materials. There are many chipped floor tiles throughout the facility. Observed an umbrella hanging on a shelf with non-food contact surfaces; hang away from facility items.

Autumn Years Nursing, 580 E. Sabina

Found an ice drain without a two inch gap above the collared drain. Must place the ice machine on blocks to allow for a two inch air gap. A spray wand is hanging too low into the waste basin. The chlorine is dispensing well and is cooling correctly.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Fairway, Wilmington

Observed items stored in the handwash sink at the bar; it should be left open and accessible at all times for handwashing. The items were removed from the sink. Ranch dressing was found at 50 degrees Fahrenheit, cut tomatoes, and egg batter at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. The facility must ensure all TCS foods are at 41 degrees or lower. There is a gap at the bottom of the exit door in the kitchen; must add a sweep to prevent potential entry by pests. The inspector found some lexans nestled together while still wet. A table beneath the grill was found with a heavy buildup of grease.

Beaugards Southern BBQ, 975 S. Street, Wilmington

The men’s restroom needs hand soap; replenish for proper handwashing. There are two small storage rooms with exposed wooden supports showing; must finish the drywall, paint, and add base for a smooth and easily cleanable surface. All temperatures checked during the inspection were within ODH requirements. All food was properly date-marked for seventh-day. Must ensure ice condensate line is two inches above collar drain to prevent possible contamination..

Subway Restaurant, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina

There is a new metal cover installed over the meat line service and is per Subway standards. There is no one certified in food safety. All facilities must have at least one person who is manager certified. The outside of shakers on the make line is extremely dirty. All non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean. The faucet at the three-compartment sink is leaking. All plumbing must be maintained in good working order. The manager informed the inspector that the fixture is scheduled to be replaced.

Sabina Elementary School, 246. W. Washington St., Sabina

There are no violations at this time. Some of the inspector’s notes are that the dishwasher is working but it makes a lot of noise. The dishwasher was tested and had adequate sanitizer. Gloves and hair restraints were being used.

The Escape, 36 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington

Inspector said everything looks good.

Domino’s Pizza, 211 S. Broadway, Blanchester

There is not a food safety manager solely associated with this facility. Must send a manager from this store for training. Inspector could not locate the paperwork needed. Verified that the employees are knowledgeable regarding reporting foodborne illness. Inspector will send over the needed paperwork, and it must be printed and have the employees sign. There were no paper towels available for hand drying. The facility was able to provide napkins for hand drying. The inspector observed several pans nested together while wet. Allow to air dry completely before stacking. There is no air gap between the spray wand and sink basin. Raise the faucet so that the end of the wand dangles two inches or more above the flood run.