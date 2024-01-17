The Richland Township Trustees held their reorganization meeting Jan 11 at 2:30 p.m. Kenneth Fliehman was elected president, Robert Hazelbaker as vice president, Richard Grove as third trustee. Debbie Laufer is the fiscal officer.

Regular meetings of the Richland Township Trustees will be held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m. at the township hall, located at 330 N. College St. in Sabina. The meetings are open to the public.

Also, the 2023 annual financial report is complete and available for viewing at the township hall.