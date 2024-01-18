The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The following officers were elected: Robert Wilson, president, Susan Frazier, vice president, and Joan Burge, recording secretary.

Additional board members include Mark Bush, Tracy Ames, John Luttrell, and Kelly Straw.

The board will meet at 12 p.m. on the following dates in 2024: Feb. 20, March 19, April 16, May 21, June 11, Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19.

All meetings will be held in the administrative conference room of Building D at the Clinton County Board of DD, 4425 State Route 730, Wilmington.