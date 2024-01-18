BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester woman wanted for allegedly threatening a woman and her child with a baseball bat was recently arrested after reportedly swinging a Louisville Slugger bat at a police officer.

Blanchester Police Department officers were dispatched July 13, 2023 to a gas station in the 300 block of West Main Street on a report of a woman threatening another woman and her daughter. According to BPD Chief Robert Houghton, the suspect left in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.

The caller reported that a woman she did not know made a comment to her about her face while she was walking back to her vehicle. The caller said she was pumping fuel into her vehicle when the suspect came around the gas pump toward her and the child, waving a baseball bat around and making threats, according to Houghton.

The caller said she got between the suspect and her child and the woman left, yelling her name and telling her she lived nearby.

Based on information provided and gathered at the scene, the suspect was identified as Kimberly Jones, 48. Officers immediately went to her residence, but were unable to make contact, Houghton said. Officers attempted several more times before and after they requested arrest warrants on Jones for two counts of aggravated menacing.

Then, on Jan. 11, an officer was on patrol and observed Jones’s vehicle at her home, reports said. After confirming the warrant, the officer knocked on the door and Jones answered. When told she was under arrest, Jones allegedly armed herself with a Louisville Slugger baseball bat and swung it in the officer’s direction.

According to Houghton, Jones continued to swing and slam the bat despite commands to drop it. When a second officer arrived on scene, Jones was taken into custody while still resisting arrest, police said.

Jones was taken to the Clinton County Jail for the warrant, as well as an additional charge of resisting arrest. Jones bonded out shortly after and will be arraigned in the Clinton County Municipal Court on these charges.