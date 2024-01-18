At Wednesday’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting, Council on Aging (COA) representatives provided updates on various initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for older adults in the community.

Ken Wilson, vice president of program operations for COA, and Judy Eschmann, vice president of community and new business operations for COA, addressed the commissioners, shedding light on the progress made since their last visit. COA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting choice, independence, dignity, and well-being for older adults, people with disabilities, and their families.

One of the updates involved the ongoing efforts to address the technological needs of older adults. Wilson emphasized the importance of technology in people’s lives and the growing need for assistance in setting up devices. COA has been exploring the possibility of partnering with a company from the Youngstown area to provide a “geek squad” for older adults in southwestern Ohio.

Wilson highlighted the challenges faced by older adults in adapting to the evolving nature of technology, noting that services like utility assistance and internet access are becoming increasingly crucial.

Wilson said, “Technology is being more and more important in people’s lives and access to services. Providing support and having a resource for somebody that can come in and set up a device and give them some training has become more and more important. I know a lot of older adults struggle with simple things like setting up a TV. It’s not a TV anymore; it’s a computer. That’s a real struggle for somebody that’s homebound. That TV is their connection to the outside world.”

Wilson also discussed the impact of high inflation on older adults, particularly in terms of groceries and rent. Additionally, he highlighted a trend where nursing facilities are scaling back or closing, putting more pressure on community programs and services as more individuals choose to stay at home.

During the meeting, COA presented its five-year plan to the commissioners, focusing on the Healthy Aging Grant. The organization aims to monitor unspent state dollars that can benefit Clinton County and provided an update on the levy projection, expressing optimism about meeting the growing demand for services without a waiting list, explained Wilson.

Eschmann provided updates on health-related initiatives, including a successful grant application for a vaccination collaboration with the Clinton County Health Department. COA partnered to administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines, offering incentives such as $25 Kroger gift cards as a thank you for getting vaccinated.

“With the collaboration with the Clinton County Health Department, we vaccinated 162 older adults,” Eschmann reported.

She also discussed health education programs, workshops on arthritis, fall prevention, and upcoming initiatives like a bingo-sized workshop with exercise, chronic condition management, and nutrition information.

Eschmann concluded their updates by reaching out to the commissioners for support in finding more host sites for their programs. She emphasized the importance of community collaboration to ensure the success of COA’s initiatives by saying, “We would love your help to find host sites for our workshops. Any place that older adults already go could be a potential host site.”

The commissioners expressed appreciation for COA’s efforts and pledged continued support for the organization’s mission to enhance the well-being of older adults in the community.

Also at the meeting:

Attention turned to the vital work of the Dog Warden department, overseen by Col. Brian Prickett and Major Brett Prickett. The discussion covered various aspects aimed at improving operations and facilities for the welfare of both staff and animals.

Warden Rex Doak’s operational hours were highlighted, emphasizing that dog retrievals are limited to specific hours, except in cases involving dangerous dogs. Currently, Doak stands as the sole dog warden, prompting consideration for other dog wardens from other counties to step in to cover vacation periods and ensure uninterrupted services, as explained by Col. Prickett.

The commissioners engaged in a detailed conversation about maintenance and facility enhancements. The Pricketts proposed initiatives to streamline cleaning processes, including the creation of individual outside fence areas for each dog. A key point was the installation of large dog doors, allowing access to both indoor and outdoor spaces. Col. Prickett stressed the use of cement for its cleaning efficiency, with an overarching goal to make the facility lower maintenance.

Col. Prickett, expressing concerns about the budget, said, “I’m not sure if the Kennel fund can support it right now.”

He shed light on the current situation, revealing that the dog warden resorts to using axles driven into the ground, allowing dogs out on tie-outs to get some air and go to the bathroom while he cleans and disinfects.

Recognizing the potential impact of these enhancements, the commissioners requested cost estimates. This step is crucial in understanding the financial implications and making informed decisions regarding the proposed changes, they said.

Looking ahead, the commissioners expressed a desire to personally visit the Dog Warden facility at some point to assess the proposed enhancements firsthand. They also highlighted the importance of continued budget discussions to explore various options for optimizing the efficiency of the department.