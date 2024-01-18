Two Blanchester residents were indicted in a December grand jury session in the Clinton County Common Pleas Court on felony charges of breaking and entering and theft.

Devin S. Johnson, 20, was arrested on an indictment warrant and his case is set for trial on Feb. 21. Arnold J. Smith, 20, currently has a warrant for his arrest on the indictments and was last known to be in the Middletown area, according to Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton.

In February 2023, individuals told Blanchester police that their campers — which were being stored at a storage facility in the 700 block of Cherry Street — were broken into at some point in January 2023. According to Houghton, three different campers were found to have signs of forced entry with several items taken from the inside.

Officers collected evidence at the scene, and following an investigation, two suspects were identified. The case was presented to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration to be presented to the grand jury.

The theft and breaking and entering charges against Johnson and Smith are fifth-degree felonies.