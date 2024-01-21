WILMINGTON — Thirteen unanswered points keyed a second half rally as Wilmington upset No. 15 Mount Union Saturday 81-76 at Fred Raizk Arena in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball.

The Quakers are 8-9 on the year, 4-6 in the OAC. Mount Union is 14-3 overall, 7-3 in the conference.

Rashid Chisholm hit 8 of 10 from the floor and finished with a season-best 26 points. He also had 11 rebounds. Domenic Farley had 18 points and Carson Miles added 13 as the Quakers had a balanced offensive attack. Farley added four assists and Miles came up with three steals.

As one of the nation’s highest-ranked teams, Mount Union had control of the game early, leading 14-8 early. The WC deficit ballooned to 26-13 midway through the first half. After Wilmington pulled within 28-22, the Purple Raiders regained control and led 43-33 at the intermission.

Mount Union led 50-42 in the second half but Wilmington vanquished the Purple Raiders with a 13-0 run. Up 55-50, the Quakers never trailed again. Miles and Farley were instrumental in the 13 straight points.

Though they never led again, the Purple Raiders never went away. Farley hit a three after Mount Union pulled within one and WC led 63-56. Mount Union rallied again, 65-64, but Obed Achirem scored from the field and Chisholm dunked on the Purple Raiders defense to answer the call and keep WC on top.

The Quakers travel to Capital University 7 p.m. Wednesday for another OAC contest.