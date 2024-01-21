COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, is transferring from Alabama to Ohio State.

Sayin told ESPN about his decision Sunday. He had entered the transfer portal on Friday, becoming the 26th player and second signee to leave Alabama since coach Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this month and Kalen DeBoer of Washington was hired to replace him.

“Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State,” Sayin told ESPN. “I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team’s success.”

Also Sunday, another top QB recruit, Demond Williams Jr., announced on social media he is following coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington.

Sayin, who’s from Carlsbad, California, enters a crowded quarterback room at Ohio State. Coach Ryan Day snagged Kansas State transfer Will Howard from the portal earlier this month. The Buckeyes also will have returnees Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz as well as Air Noland, who had been considered the gem of Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football