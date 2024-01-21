ALLIANCE — Cassidy Lovett scored 28 points and Wilmington College had a huge third quarter Saturday in 71-59 win over Mount Union in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball.

Wilmington moves to 4-12 overall, 2-8 in the OAC. Mount Union is 7-10 overall, 4-6 in the conference.

The 28 points is a career best for Lovett, the former Washington Blue Lions standout.

Stephanie Altstaetter had 21 points, seven of those coming in the first quarter. Wilmington led 14-13 after one and pushed that lead to 36-31 at the half.

Wilmington used a 10-1 run early in the third to go up by 14. The Quakers led 61-42 when Lovett hit a jumper as time expired in the third.

Altstaetter also hauled in a career-best 17 rebounds and blocked two shots. Keetyn Hupp had 10 points. Lovett and ZayKyria Walker both had five assists.

The Quakers were 25 for 47 from the field and 15 for 17 from the free throw line, both season-high marks.

Wilmington will host Capital 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Raizk Arena.