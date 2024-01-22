CLARKSVILLE — The 4-H Shooting Sports motto is “Learn by Doing” and that is just what the Clinton County 4-H Shooting Sports advisors, instructors, and volunteers did during their recent “Stop the Bleed” training.

“Stop the Bleed” is a life-saving, national training program designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in the critical minutes following a traumatic injury resulting in severe bleeding, according to a news release.

“Safety is a priority in the shooting sports and while we’ve never had a serious injury over the years, we want to be prepared,” said Judi Sternsher, Clinton County 4-H Shooting Sports coordinator.

Sternsher further explained, “While some of us had previously done this training, now all our current 4-H Shooting Sports advisors, instructors, and volunteers in our county have completed it.”

Participants were provided instruction and the opportunity to practice applying compression techniques and tourniquets to control severe bleeding. Both Clinton County 4-H Shooting Sports clubs are now equipped with CAT tourniquets, in addition to basic first-aid supplies, to use in case of a serious injury requiring bleeding control.

The “Stop the Bleed” training was provided free of charge by the Kettering Health Center and was instructed by Tesha Smith, trauma injury prevention coordinator – MSN, RN, CEN, EMT-P. The training was arranged and hosted by Dann and Judi Sternsher of Clarksville. More information about this training program can be found at stopthebleed.org.

4-H Shooting Sports is taught by certified instructors and is open to youth ages 8 through 18. Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H youth development opportunities can contact OSU Extension – Clinton County at (937) 382-0901.