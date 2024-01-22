WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will host three public Conversations that Count on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10, from 2:30-4 p.m., in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room.

The topic of the first two Saturday afternoon sessions will be “Project 2025,” a 900-page Republican presidential transition plan, published by the Heritage Foundation and featuring a broad range of contributing authors and organizations.

Elaine Silverstrim, presenter, said a limited number of copies of the introduction and forward will be available to participants. The full document is available as a download at www.project2025.org.

Dr. Joy Cowdery, former professor of education, at Muskingum University, will be the presenter at the Feb. 10 conversation, “Critical Race Theory: Information and Disinformation.”

Clinton County A.C.T., organized in 2016, is a women-led, pro-democracy organization dedicated to promoting compassion and truth in public life.