The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Family & Children First Council to meet

The Clinton County Family & Children First Council will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. (business) and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (presentations and networking). The meeting will be held at the Clinton County Job & Family Services office, 1025 S. South St. in Wilmington. The public is invited. For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC coordinator, via email at [email protected].

MHRB Board Linkage Committee to meet

The Board of Directors of Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) will hold its board linkage committee meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at 212 Cook Road in Lebanon. Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services. It is required by law to plan, fund, monitor and evaluate a system of services for residents with serious mental and emotional disorders and/or substance addictions. MHRBs mission is to share hope and caring to achieve recovery through a partnership of consumers, families, professionals and communities.

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 24 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Library Board of Trustees to hold meeting

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the library board room.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.