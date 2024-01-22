BLANCHESTER — Two men were recently indicted by a grand jury for allegedly breaking into and vandalizing Tom’s Express Mart on Dec. 26.

On Jan. 12 in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, Robert Hartmier Jr., 30, formerly of Blanchester, and Arnold J. Smith, 20, at large, were indicted on charges of vandalism and breaking & entering, with warrants requested on both.

The incident occurred on Dec. 26 just before 4:30 a.m., when an officer was dispatched to a burglar alarm at Tom’s Express Mart, located at 7529 Fairground Road. Once the officer arrived, he found that the front door was shattered, according to Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton.

No one was found inside the store, however it was discovered that a display case was damaged and it appeared the contents were rummaged through. Police reviewed security footage and determined that two men forced entry into the business and stole several electronic cigarette products before fleeing, according to Houghton.

Following a lengthy investigation, information gathered from evidence collected at the scene and information obtained from search warrants, Hartmier Jr. and Smith were identified as suspects.