WILMINGTON — With a win over Goshen Monday at Royal Z Lanes, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team maintained its lead in the SBAAC American Division.

The Hurricane defeated Goshen 2,391 to 1,448 while Batavia was winning over Western Brown.

Wilmington is 7-0 in league play. Batavia is 7-1.

Mackenzie Pyle had a 223 game for the Hurricane

SUMMARY

Jan 22, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington Girls 2391, Goshen 1448

GOSHEN: 514, 492 (1006) bakers 89, 127, 102, 124 (442)

WILM: Emily Gerard 158, na; Mackenzie Pyle 151, 223; Izzy Rhoads 169, 134; Kiley Comberger 198, 159; Kylie Fisher 197, 168; Reagen Reese na, 143 (873, 827) bakers 193, 169, 148, 181 (691)