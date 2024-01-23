BATAVIA — Batavia used its home lane advantage to sweep matches with Wilmington Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs handed the Wilmington girls its first league loss of the season by 19 pins, 2,227 to 2,208.

Batavia trailed much of the way but a 227 baker finale moved the Bulldogs ahead of the Hurricane.

The outcome Tuesday puts Wilmington and Batavia both a 8-1 in league play and tied for first place in the league.

On the boys side, Wilmington had strong baker games but couldn’t overcome a slow start and lost by 75 pins.

Wilmington missed just one spare in recording baker games of 184, 213, 190 and 200.

Top WHS bowlers on the day were Kiley Comberger (385) for the girls and Landon Mellinger (421) for the boys.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2024

@Batavia Bowl

Wilmington vs Batavia

Girls Results

Bulldogs 2227, Hurricane 2208

BAT: 788, 722 (1510) bakers 191, 134, 165, 227 (717)

WILM: Emily Gerard 138, na; Mackenzie Pyle 157, 151; Izzy Rhoads 159, 169; Kiley Comberger 173, 212; Kylie Fisher 169, 169 (796, 812-1608) bakers 120, 163, 167, 150 (600)

–

Boys Results

Bulldogs 2669 Hurricane 2594

BAT: 972, 910 (1882) bakers 184, 213, 190, 200 (788)

WILM: Kaleb Hogsett 162, 190; Eli Caldwell 172, 110; Preston Sholler 142, 205; Austin Oglesby 151, 195; Landon Mellinger 200, 221 (828, 921-1749) bakers 197, 221, 237, 190 (845)