LEES CREEK — With a 54-34 win over East Clinton Tuesday night, Clinton-Massie won its ninth game of the season, most for the Falcons since the 2018-19 season.

“It means a lot,” Massie coach Stephen Graves said. “We just talked about that at the end of the game. We’re one win away from 10 wins and it just shows the growth of this program.

“It’s all about the kids. They’ve been buying in for three or four years now and you’re seeing the growth. I challenged them in there to keep that up, keep building that foundation, and hopefully we can roll off a few more (wins).”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, despite the rough 3-10 record, East Clinton coach Clyde Snow looks at the positives.

“The positives are we got some wins,” he said. “The positives are were giving up 48 points per game which is huge. The conversation in the locker room is if you can hold teams in the 40s and 50s you’re gonna be in a lot more ball games than not. Defensively we’re playing really well.

“We just gotta keep grinding on the offensive end to score a little more … to win those games. I think this season’s been a success and I think we’ve taken a huge stride. Last year, we couldn’t guard anybody. Now we can match up with any team and go man to man and still hold them under their average, so that’s a huge upside for us.”

After Peyton Lilly had a steal and went coast to coast for the first EC score of the game, Cale Wilson was able to tie it a few possessions later. After another point from Lilly, Avden Faucett knocked down a long three. The fast paced action came to a screeching halt, however, as the two teams went at each other, but points became very hard to come by as the defenses locked in.

After a well ran play for Dameon Williams put EC into double digits, Faucett tied the game at the line, then neither team scored again until a buzzer beating three from Ryan Dillion put CM up 13-10 going into the second quarter.

After the teams traded misses to open the second, Xander Lake put up a tough put back bucket for the Astros. Miles Theetge quickly matched that to help spark a 10-0 run for the Falcons that lasted until the 2:30 mark.

“The run came off turnovers,” Snow said. “We had 27 turnovers. With that being said, I don’t think our turnovers were bad turnovers, we were making the right reads but we waited a half second too long and they (Falcons) closed the gap.”

Despite a Peyton Warner late basket for the Astros, the Falcons held a 27-16 lead at the half.

“We got back to our standard … playing defense,” Graves said of the Massie second quarter effort. “It starts down at that end and it’s one of those where you call a timeout, you gotta get into them a little bit, and then they start playing. I tell them, I shouldn’t have to do that. It’s not what we do around here. We play defense, that’s what we do.”

After a very back and forth third quarter, CM extended its lead to 42-26 entering the fourth. Ultimately, despite their best efforts, EC could not come back as Massie finished strong.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 54, East Clinton 34

CM^13^14^15^12^^54

EC^10^6^10^8^^34

(54) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 2-0-0-4, Theetge 5-0-6-16, Dillion 6-3-0-15, Flint 0-0-0-0, Faucett 2-1-2-7, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 4-0-0-8, Trout 0-0-1-1, Leahy 1-0-1-3, Phipps 0-0-0-0, Trampler 0-0-0-0, Coblentz 0-0-0-0, Mills 0-0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0-0, McCoy 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-4-10-54

(34) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Warner 2-1-2-7, Williams 1-0-2-4, Huff 4-3-0-11, Arnold 0-0-0-0, Roth 0-0-0-0, Crowe 0-0-0-0, Lilly 3-1-1-8, Boggs 0-0-0-0, Lake 2-0-0-4, Gulley 0-0-0-0, Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-5-5-34