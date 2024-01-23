WILMINGTON — Despite a great opening first quarter, Wilmington was not able to sustain its offense Tuesday night against Hamilton Badin in a 44-39 loss to Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington scored 20 points in the opening period and just 19 points the rest of the way.

Badin improves to 5-8 on the year, while Wilmington falls to 3-11 on the season.

Wilmington was able to get the ball inside to Malachi Cumberland, who scored eight points in the first quarter. Badin turned up the defense in the second period, outscoring the Hurricane 10-7 but Wilmington maintained a 27-20 halftime lead.

The offense continued to struggle for Wilmington in the third quarter, as they were limited to seven points, and a three-pointer by Badin’s Cooper Ollis pulled the Rams within a basket at 34-32.

Equally frustrating was the final quarter, Wilmington was held to only five points, which included a late three pointer by Bryson Platt. Badin converted five of six free throws in the closing minutes to seal the victory.

Leading scorers for Badin was Ollis with 14 and Grant Wissman with 13.

For Wilmington, Cumberland was high scorer with 12 and Jayceon Kibler added nine on the strength of three treys.

Chase Fickert came off the bench, scoring five of Wilmington’s third period points, to account for seven on the night.

While he was pleased with his team’s opening quarter, WHS head coach Jaevin Cumberland is searching for answers for the offense.

“We have to make winning plays and score,” he said. “I have said all season long, this team has to learn how to win.”

Wilmington will host red-hot Clinton-Massie Friday night at Summers Court. The Hurricane defeated the Falcons 52-49 at Brian P. Mudd Court on Dec. 15.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2024

@Fred Summers Court

Badin 44, Wilmington 39

B^10^10^12^12^^44

W^20^7^7^5^^39

(44) BADIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ollis 5-4-0-14, Lowe 1-1-0-3, Brink 1-0-0-2, Ritze 0-0-0-0, Taylor 1-0-0-2, Wissman 5-0-3-13, Brown 1-0-2-4, Stroud 2-1-1-6. TOTALS: 15-6-6-44.

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 1-0-0-2, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Fickert 3-0-1-7, Rickman 0-0-0-0, Platt 2-1-0-5, Cumberland 5-0-2-12, Massie 2-0-0-4, Kibler 3-3-0-9. TOTALS 16-4-3-39.