WILMINGTON — Led by Kylie Fisher, the Wilmington girls bowling team bounced back from its first SBAAC loss with a big win over Clinton-Massie Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Fisher had games of 232 and 254 to finish with a season-high two-game series of 486.

Jacelyn Lawson led the Falcons with a 357 series.

Wilmington is 9-1 in the American Division while the Falcons go to 3-6.

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2479, Clinton-Massie 1913

CM: Riley Blom 120, 125; Haley Hinkle 186, 113; Keira Schafer 143, 115; Ava Dondero 167, 137 Jacelyn Lawson 189, 168 (805, 648-1453) bakers 158, 105, 82, 115 (460)

WILM: Emily Gerard na, 151; Mackenzie Pyle 182, 114; Izzy Rhoads 144, 199; Kiley Comberger 182, 140; Kylie Fisher 232, 254; Reagen Reese 136, na (876, 863-1739) bakers 181, 193, 150, 216 (740)