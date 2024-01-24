WILMINGTON — With just 25 open frames on the night, Wilmington stunned Clinton-Massie Wednesday in SBAAC American Division boys bowling at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane led from start to finish. The final pinfall total in an excruciatingly tight match was WHS 2,692 and CM 2,680.

“We led the match the entire way, thanks in large part to our boys keeping opens to a minimum,” WHS coach Austin Smith said. “Overall 25 opens in 140 frames.”

The Falcons still lead the division at 9-1 but Batavia is right behind with two losses. The Hurricane is 4-6.

Hayden Kelley led WHS with a 441 series while Landon Mellinger had a 437 two-game set.

Brandon Moritz had a 265 game for the Falcons and posted a 468 series.

Wilmington had an 81 pin lead going to the baker games but Massie made its move in the second baker, scoring a 42-pin advantage. While the Falcons had the better of it in the final two bakers, the Hurricane held on for the win.

“Our captains Landon (Mellinger) and Austin (Oglesby) were working with the team the entire match, making sure everyone knew their next move,” Smith said. “It was an all-around great team win.”

SUMMARY

Jan 24, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2,692, Clinton-Massie 2,680

CM: Wyatt Smith 144, 153; Corvin Pittenger 172, na; Mason Keck 206, 201 Sam Massie 180, 191; Brandon Moritz 265, 203; Ian Adams na, 190 (967, 938-1905) bakers 160, 199, 204, 212 (775)

WILM: Kaleb Hogsett 162, 157; Hayden Kelley 221, 220; Preston Sholler 181, 199; Austin Oglesby 213, 196; Landon Mellinger 226, 211 (1003, 983-1986) 169, 157, 193, 187 (706)