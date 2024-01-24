NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington won three of the six dual meets as WHS and Clinton-Massie visited the New Richmond pool Tuesday night.

In the girls meet, Wilmington was the big winner, topping both the Lions and Falcons. Massie won a thrilling meet with New Richmond and came out on top by one point.

Bailey Moyer of WHS (100 fly, 100 back) won two events as did Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam (200 IM, 400 free) and Erin Belisle (50 free, 100 free).

Moyer team with Alexa Benitez, Hannah Scott and Angelica Pais Becher to win the 200 medley relay as well as the 200 free relay. Scott also won the 200 free.

The WHS quartet of Kara Ellis, Sofia Castillo, Madilyn Brausch and Emily Goodwin teamed in the 400 free relay to hit the wall first in the final race of the meet for the girls.

In the boys meet, New Richmond beat both the Hurricane and the Falcons while WHS topped Massie.

WHS swimmers Sam Burt (200 free, 100 back) and Aiden Benitez (100 fly, 400 free) won two individual events and both teamed with Cooper Short and Preston Zeigler to win the 200 free relay.

Quinton Smith won the 200 IM for Massie’s only victory in the meet.

SUMMARY

Jan 23, 2024

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, New Richmond

Girls Results

Hurricane 53, Lions 34

Hurricane 45, Falcons 38

Falcons 41, Lions 40

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Wilmington (Scott, Pais Becher, Moyer, Benitez) 2:17.79; Massie (Beam, Smith, Belisle, E. Dennis) 2:19.81; New Richmond 2:23.56; New Richmond 2:38.01

200 FREE: Scott (W) 2:33.28; Everitt (CM) 2:36.47; Brausch (W) 2:42.83; Henson (NR) 2:58.23; H. Dennis (CM) 2:58.37)

200 IM: Beam (CM) 2:41.91; Pais Becher (W) 2:47.51; Riley (NR) 2:50.37; E Smith (CM) 3:02.75; Ammerman (NR) 3:03.75; Ellis (W) 3:24.88

50 FREE: Belisle (CM) 28.12; Scott (W) 30.60; Benitez (W) 30.73; Krites (NR) 30.85; Ollendick (NR) 33.71; Testa (CM) 34.09

100 FLY: Moyer (W) 1:14.91; Goodwin (W) 1:30.9; Bricker (NR) 1:35.37

100 FREE: Belisle (CM) 1:05.94; Riley (NR) 1:09.02; E. Dennis (CM) 1:09.48; Brausch (W) 1:14.79; Davis (NR) 1:20.24

400 FREE: Beam (CM) 6:16.82; Benitez (W) 7:03.55; Everitt (CM) 7:26.67; Ammerman (NR) 7:29.93; Castillo (W) 7:48.56

200 FREE RELAY: Wilmington (Benitez, Pais Becher, Scott, Moyer) 2:01.39; Massie (Beam, E. Dennis, E. Smith, Belisle) 2:01.57; New Richmond 2:06.57; New Richmond 2:19.14

100 BACK: Moyer (W) 1:19.38; Gilfillen (NR) 1:26.5; Goodwin (W) 1:26.76; Crone (NR) 1:31.73; H. Dennis (CM) 1:42.91

100 BREAST: Pais Becher (W) 1:26.16; E. Smith 1:27.98; Colonel (NR) 1:31.44; Slone (NR) 1:34.71; Ellis (W) 1:46.24; Robinson (CM) 1:58.6

400 FREE RELAY: Wilmington (Ellis, Castillo, Brausch, Goodwin) 5:03.54; New Richmond 5:24.54; New Richmond 5:26.1; Massie (H. Dennis, Testa, Robinson, Everitt) 5:34.33

–

Boys Results

Lions 62, Hurricane 31

Hurricane 57, Falcons 14

Lions 72, Falcons 11

200 MEDLEY RELAY: New Richmond 1:57.36; New Richmond 2:21.23; Wilmington (Walters, Short, Benitez, Zeigler) 2:21.45

200 FREE: Burt (W) 2:26.38; Corbin (NR) 2:29.97; Smith (NR) 2:34.09; Vance (W) 2:50.63

200 IM: Q Smith (CM) 2:44.58; Zeigler (W) 2:59.85; Maus (NR) 3:06.99; Childers (NR) 3:07.86

50 FREE: Harrison (NR) 35.47; Nicoloff (NR) 26.86; Short (W) 27.06; Hensley (CM) 29.32; Walters (W) 29.89

100 FLY: Benitez (W) 1:22.78; Zimmerman (NR) 1:26.28; Walters (W) 1:45.47

100 FREE: Harrison (NR) 59.13; Nicoloff (NR) 1:02.68; Short (W) 1:05.17; Zeigler (W) 1:06.18; Myers (CM) 1:14.05

400 FREE: Benitez (W) 6:36.28; Childers (NR) 6:54.97; Hensley (CM) 6:55.56; Smith (NR) 7:22.37; McDermott (W) 8:23.66

200 FREE RELAY: Wilmington (Benitez, Burt, Short, Zeigler) 1:50.44; New Richmond 1:51.05; New Richmond 2:10.8

100 BACK: Burt (W) 1:19.45; Schuster (NR) 1:22.96; Greene (NR) 1:25.89; Myers (CM) 1:27.53

100 BREAST: Kissing (NR) 1:06.08; Q Smith (CM) 1:17.03; Bloom (NR) 1:26.77; Vance (W) 1:27.76; McDermott (W) 1:34.56

400 FREE RELAY: New Richmond 4:09.56; Wilmington (Walters, Vance, McDermott, Burt) 5:01.19; New Richmond 5:58.01