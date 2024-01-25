The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Wilmington City Schools BOE to hold special board meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7:15 a.m. for a board work session on finances, personnel, and levy considerations. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education offices, located at 341 South Nelson Ave.

Board of DD to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a special meeting on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. to consider and potentially approve an amendment to a real estate purchase contract. The meeting will be held in the conference room of Building D at 4425 SR 730, Wilmington.

Green Twp. Trustees to hold special meeting

A special meeting of the Green Township Trustees will be held on Friday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Green Township building at 92 S. Second St., New Vienna.The annual financial report for 2023 for Green Township is complete. It is available at the office of the fiscal officer, which is at 11884 St. Rt. 73 New Vienna, for viewing by appointment. Officers are president-Steve Huff, vice president-Brandon Woodruff, Michael Ledford, trustee and Robyn McMillan, fiscal officer. Township meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the township building.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.