BATAVIA — Blanchester split matches with Williamsburg Thursday at Batavia Bowl in SBAAC National Division competition.

The BHS girls won a close match 1749 to 1653. Katelyn Toles led Blanchester with games of 144 and 169.

The Blan girls are 6-3 overall and in third place in the National and 7-5 overall. Williamsburg is 6-6 in league play and 7-7 in all matches.

In the boys match, Williamsburg held off Blanchester by 83 pins. BHS is 4-5 in the National and 4-8 overall. WHS is 8-4 in league play and 8-6 overall.

Dane Skates had games of 175 and 157 as the top BHS bowler.

“Both teams had a hard time finding their mark and then they became their own enemy,” Blanchester coach Paul Jackson said. “That is the biggest thing I see in most young bowlers. We have to work on staying focused.”

SUMMARY

Jan 25, 2024

@Batavia Bowl

Blanchester vs Williamsburg

Girls Results

Blan 1749, Burg 1653

WIL: (558, 605-1163) bakers 141, 134, 102, 113 (490)

BLAN: Lainey Dameron 119, 106; Lauren Kaehler 125, 123; Lily Roy 120, 103; Taylor Baker 141, 94; Katelyn Toles 144, 169 (649, 595-1244) bakers 105, 140, 136, 164 (505)

Boys Results

Burg 2040, Blan 1957

WIL: (719, 698-1416) bakers 208, 145, 137, 134 (624)

BLAN: Randy Eckman 133, 103; Sebastian Smith 124, 143; Dane Skates 175, 157; Jarod Daniels 121, 165; Seth Perkins 122, na (675, 682-1357) bakers 179, 153, 119, 149 (600)