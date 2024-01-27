SPRINGFIELD – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team finished sixth Saturday at the Steemer Showcase hosted by Wittenberg University.

The top scorers for Wilmington were Faith Duncan and Haley Cook. Duncan continues to shine for the Quakers in just her second meet. She blew the competition away by nearly 13 seconds in the 3000 meter run (9:47.85) and was the only runner under 10 minutes. This time is the seventh best in all of Division III track and field. Duncan was also a part of the Quakers 4×400 relay team that just missed out on scoring, finishing ninth at 4:22.62. That team also had Kylee Schafer, Haley Cook, and Hayden Setty.

Cook was first in the 500 meter dash in 1:22.57, while her teammate Hayden Setty was right behind in second at 1:23.67. Cook also was part of the Quakers winning 4×200 relay team along with Kylee Schafer, Chloe Sutton and Jaineen Smith. The team ran a 1:51.46, beating second place by exactly 11 seconds.

The Quakers throwing duo of Lucy Trout and Wilmington High School graduate Kaitlyn Hickey scored as Trout finished seventh in the weight throw with a mark of 13.68m, while also competing in the shot put. Hickey finished seventh in the shot put with a distance of 11.55m, which is a personal best while also competing in the weight throw.

After a week off, the Quakers head to Michigan for the GVSU Big Meet, hosted by NCAA Division II Grand Valley State University Feb. 9-10.