The Clinton-Massie girls swim team won a four-team meet Thursday at the Wilmington College natatorium.

The Falcons got victories from the 200-meter medley and 200 freestyle relay teams of Malea Beam, Ellie Smith, Erin Belisle and Elise Dennis; Beam in the 100 butterfly, and Belisle in the 100 free.

The Wilmington boys and girls each finished runners-up.

Hannah Scott and Angelica Pais Becher were the Hurricane’s lone girls winners, emerging victorious in the 100 backstroke and 50 free, respectively. Hurricane boys won the 200 individual medley (Aidan Benitez), 50 free (Preston Ziegler) and 100 breaststroke (Cooper Short). That trio plus Sam Burt won the 200 medley relay.

The Massie boys were third. Its best individual finishes came from Quinton Smith who was second in the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Waynesville won the boys meet and finished third on the girls side. Robbie Myers won the 200 and 400 free, and Gabe Wooldridge took the top spot in the 100 free. They joined Connor Blevins and Connor Huffman to win the 200 free relay. Stephan Smith teamed with Myers, Woodridge and Blevins to win the 400 free relay. Kate Matt won the 200 individual medley and 100 back for the Spartan girls.

Williamsburg, with just one boy and one girl swimmer, finished fourth in the team standings on each side. Taylor Sefton won the two races she entered, the 200- and 400-meter freestyle. Williamsburg’s lone boys swimmer, Cameron Karschnik, won the 100 backstroke and was runner-up in the 100 free. Those were his only races.

Team results

Boys: Waynesville 88, Wilmington 68, Clinton-Massie 28, Williamsburg 12.

Girls: Clinton-Massie 86, Wilmington 76, Waynesville 46, Williamsburg 14.