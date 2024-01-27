MARIETTA – Marietta closed strong Saturday in its 103-78 win over Wilmington in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball.

The Quakers are now 8-11 overall this season and 4-8 in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC).

Both teams traded points throughout the first 10 minutes with the Quakers holding a 13-12 advantage. Domenic Farley had five early points for Wilmington. Neither team gained an inch in the game until a 12-4 Pioneers run gave them a 35-26 lead with 1:42 to play in the first half. The game would go into the half with Marietta leading 37-31.

The Pioneers began to extend their lead in the second half, pushing the score to 68-52 with 12:23 remaining in the game. The Quakers had cut the lead to three early in the second half, but it was all Marietta after that. However, after trailing by 16, a 12-0 Quakers rally made the score 68-64 with 10:28 to play. Carson Miles scored eight points to get Wilmington right back into the game.

The Quakers continued to hold the lead under 10 points, but with the score at 77-70, the Pioneers ended the game on a 26-8 run to win 103-78.

Jayden Lewis led Wilmington with a season-high 16 points. Carson Miles followed with 15, Matthew Dugue had 13 and Domenic Farley added 11.

Obed Achirem led the team with nine rebounds. Farley had a game-high five assists and a game-high two blocks.

For the third time this season and second time in three games, the Quakers made 10 three pointers but it wasn’t enough.

Wilmington returns home to Fred Raizk Arena 7 p.m. Wednesday for a dual with the Otterbein University.