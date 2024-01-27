WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team dropped a home contest to the Marietta College Pioneers Saturday afternoon at Fred Raizk Arena, 69-53.

WC is 5-13 overall and 3-9 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

The first quarter was all Pioneers as they finished the period with a 21-6 lead. The Quakers hung tough in the second quarter but trailed 37-17 at halftime.

The third quarter was all Wilmington at the start. They used an 11-0 run to cut the difference to 37-28 with 6:10 remaining in the quarter. The rally was fueled by five ZahKyria Walker points and a Stephanie Altstaetter three-pointer. However, the Pioneers halted the comeback and pushed back out to a 47-35 advantage with 2:57 left in the period. They would keep their rally rolling and hold a 56-39 lead heading into the final quarter of action.

Wilmington again cut the lead to 58-47 after an 8-2 run. Alstaetter scored six of the Quakers eight points during this stretch. However, Marietta would stop the run and rumble to the finish line in their win.

For the fourth time this season, Cassidy Lovett broke the 20-point mark as she led the game with 21 points. She also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Stephanie Altstaetter had 15 points and Walker had 13 points. Keetyn Hupp and Lovett tied for the team lead with two assists. Lovett had six steals. Altstaetter had a pair of blocks in the game.

The Quakers are back on the road 7 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to Otterbein University.